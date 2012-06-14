So oder so ähnlich war wohl der erste Gedankengang der Werbeproduzenten des Spots für Brise discreet. Zwei Damen, die natürlich aussehen, als wären sie gerade bei einem Designermode und -schuhe verkaufenden Friseurkosmetiker gewesen – wo auch sonst geht Frau mit ihrer besten Freundin hin, bevor sie ihr die neue Wohnung zeigt!? – schlendern durch eine zugegeben wirklich modern wirkende Wohnung. Der Dialog lautet (Wort für Wort!) so:Tool Online Fast furious legacy Coins

„Oh, sehr modern!“

„Das ist der Wohnbereich.“

„Das neue dezent moderne Brise discreet passt hier sehr gut ‚rein.“

Ähm, ja??? Der Preis für den unnatürlichsten Dialog ist damit sicher. Aber aber nehmen wir mal an, es wäre ein echter Dialog. Was stünde zwischen den Zeilen? Wohl etwa:

„Oh, etwas kahl und leer!“

„Mir egal, dir muss es nicht gefallen, ich rede jetzt!“

„Und es stinkt ziemlich…“

Wenn das Geld nicht reicht für einen Spot, in dem sich ein sinnvoller Dialog unterbringen lässt, dann leistet euch doch wenigstens einen Erzähler oder Kommentator oder wie auch immer ihr die typischen Werbestimmen aus dem Hintergrund nennt…